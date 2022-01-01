Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Cranston
/
Cranston
/
Baklava
Cranston restaurants that serve baklava
Tomaselli's - 693 Oaklawn Avenue
693 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston
No reviews yet
Baklava
$4.95
More about Tomaselli's - 693 Oaklawn Avenue
Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro - 74 Rolfe Square
74 Rolfe Square, Cranston
No reviews yet
Baklava (Pistachio)
$5.99
More about Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro - 74 Rolfe Square
