Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Cranston

Go
Cranston restaurants
Toast

Cranston restaurants that serve cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Epicurean Feast

1 Kenney Dr., Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Epicurean Feast
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brewed Awakenings

1200 Pontiac Ave, Cranston

Avg 4.1 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
David's signature cookie, loaded with chocolate chunks for a rich, chocolaty taste.
Cookie Monster
Chocolate chip cookie, chocolate sauce, coffee syrup, half & half, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.
M & M Cookie$2.00
David's signature chocolate chip cookie loaded with colorful M&Ms.
More about Brewed Awakenings
PVD Pizza - Cranston image

 

PVD Pizza - Cranston

889 Dyer av - a, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grandma's Cookies$2.50
More about PVD Pizza - Cranston

Browse other tasty dishes in Cranston

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Avocado Toast

Paninis

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Cranston to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston