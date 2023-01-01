Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Crownsville
/
Crownsville
/
Muffins
Crownsville restaurants that serve muffins
SK's Pizza & Sub
1349 Generals Hwy, Crownsville
No reviews yet
Muffin
$2.99
More about SK's Pizza & Sub
Bean Rush Cafe - Crownsville
1015 Generals Highway, Crownsville
No reviews yet
Mystery Muffin
$3.15
More about Bean Rush Cafe - Crownsville
Browse other tasty dishes in Crownsville
Turkey Clubs
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Cookies
More near Crownsville to explore
Annapolis
Avg 4.3
(80 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Severna Park
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Gambrills
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Arnold
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Odenton
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Millersville
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Crofton
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(440 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(614 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(221 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston