Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

28610 Highway 290, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, arugula, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, garden vegetables, feta cheese, and pepperoncini. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Hailey's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Hailey's Italian Restaurant

10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress

Avg 4.9 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Chicken House Salad$12.99
More about Hailey's Italian Restaurant
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad On Wheat With Pearl Couscous & Homemade Chips$13.00
All-natural chicken, walnut, apple, celery, arugula, mayo.
Chicken Salad Plate with Fresh Fruit$14.00
All-natural chicken, walnuts, celery, apple, light mayo.
Asian Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Local Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

Cannolis

Chicken Fajitas

Pecan Pies

Bruschetta

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Lobsters

Fried Pickles

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston