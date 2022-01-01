Chicken salad in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve chicken salad
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, arugula, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, garden vegetables, feta cheese, and pepperoncini. Served with honey mustard dressing.
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
Hailey's Italian Restaurant
10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
|Chicken House Salad
|$12.99
Local Table
10535 Fry Road, Cypress
|Chicken Salad On Wheat With Pearl Couscous & Homemade Chips
|$13.00
All-natural chicken, walnut, apple, celery, arugula, mayo.
|Chicken Salad Plate with Fresh Fruit
|$14.00
All-natural chicken, walnuts, celery, apple, light mayo.
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$15.00