Croissants in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve croissants
More about Season's Harvest Cafe
Season's Harvest Cafe
17303 Shaw Road, Cypress
|Croissant Sandwich
|$11.00
A Warm Buttery Croissant stuffed with Organic Farm Eggs and Melted Cheese, topped with Organic Micro-Greens.
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
More about CoCo Crepes
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES
CoCo Crepes
9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress
|Croissant
|$3.95