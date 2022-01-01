Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve croissants

Season's Harvest Cafe image

 

Season's Harvest Cafe

17303 Shaw Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$11.00
A Warm Buttery Croissant stuffed with Organic Farm Eggs and Melted Cheese, topped with Organic Micro-Greens.
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
A Warm Buttery Croissant stuffed with Organic Farm Eggs and Melted Cheese, topped with Organic Micro-Greens.
More about Season's Harvest Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES

CoCo Crepes

9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$3.95
More about CoCo Crepes
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Bread Pudding$7.50
More about Local Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

Flautas

Pecan Pies

Nachos

Baked Ziti

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Italian Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston