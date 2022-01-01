Waffles in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve waffles
More about Mo's Irish Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Chicken, Egg & Waffle
|$14.00
Belgium waffle topped with 2 eggs, Chicken Tenders and chicken topped with biscuit gravy. Served with cinnamon butter and Maple syrup.
More about CoCo Crepes
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES
CoCo Crepes
9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress
|CYO Sweet Waffle
|$9.45
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
|Waffle Gelato Sandwich
|$9.95
A waffle cut in half and sandwiching your choice of our house gelato and topped with Caramel and Chocolate Sauce
|Tuscan Waffle
|$10.95
A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper
More about Local Table
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Table
10535 Fry Road, Cypress
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Belgian waffle topped with all-natural chicken strips, served with our signature kicked up maple syrup with any style egg.
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Strawberries, banana, maple syrup, whipped cream, powdered sugar
|Chocolate Chip Mini-Waffles
|$6.00