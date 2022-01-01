Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve waffles

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken, Egg & Waffle$14.00
Belgium waffle topped with 2 eggs, Chicken Tenders and chicken topped with biscuit gravy. Served with cinnamon butter and Maple syrup.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES

CoCo Crepes

9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
CYO Sweet Waffle$9.45
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Waffle Gelato Sandwich$9.95
A waffle cut in half and sandwiching your choice of our house gelato and topped with Caramel and Chocolate Sauce
Tuscan Waffle$10.95
A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper
More about CoCo Crepes
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Belgian waffle topped with all-natural chicken strips, served with our signature kicked up maple syrup with any style egg.
Belgian Waffle$10.00
Strawberries, banana, maple syrup, whipped cream, powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip Mini-Waffles$6.00
More about Local Table

