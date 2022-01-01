Pies in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve pies
Mo's Irish Pub
14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
CoCo Crepes
9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress
|Apple Pie
|$10.95
Cinnamon Apples topped with Vanilla Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Cinnamon Sugar and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce
|Pecan Pie- COM
|$10.95
Burro & Bull
25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress
|Frito Pie
|$9.50
Frito Chips, Topped with our Texas Red Chili, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Chives
|Pecan Pie
|$4.50