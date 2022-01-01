Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Cypress

Cypress restaurants that serve pies

Mo's Shepherd's Pie image

Mo's Irish Pub

14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Apple Pie image

CoCo Crepes

9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie$10.95
Cinnamon Apples topped with Vanilla Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Cinnamon Sugar and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce
Pecan Pie- COM$10.95
Burro & Bull image

 

Burro & Bull

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frito Pie$9.50
Frito Chips, Topped with our Texas Red Chili, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Chives
Pecan Pie$4.50
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.00
