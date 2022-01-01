Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Cypress

Cypress restaurants
Cypress restaurants that serve enchiladas

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image

 

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina

10615 Fry Rd., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 x Beef Fajita Enchilada Plate$14.89
2 x Chz Enchilada Plate$10.64
3 x Chz Enchilada Plate$11.79
More about Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
Item pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE

12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Fajita Enchilada Plate$12.75
Two Beef or Chicken Fajita Enchiladas topped with traditional chilli gravy sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Lunch Enchilada Plate$8.75
Two shredded chicken, ground beef, or cheese ONLY enchiladas topped with traditional chili gravy sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Cheese Enchiladas$9.75
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
Frio Grill and The Barn image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Frio Grill and The Barn

16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.3 (2634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Enchiladas$14.95
Slow smoked brisket in corn tortillas with cheese, topped off with our house made red enchilada sauce and served with green chili rice and black beans
More about Frio Grill and The Barn
Burro & Bull image

 

Burro & Bull

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Enchilada$14.50
(2) Enchiladas with choice of smoked meat. Includes (1) Side
More about Burro & Bull

