Enchiladas in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve enchiladas
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
10615 Fry Rd., Cypress
|2 x Beef Fajita Enchilada Plate
|$14.89
|2 x Chz Enchilada Plate
|$10.64
|3 x Chz Enchilada Plate
|$11.79
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS
|Lunch Fajita Enchilada Plate
|$12.75
Two Beef or Chicken Fajita Enchiladas topped with traditional chilli gravy sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Lunch Enchilada Plate
|$8.75
Two shredded chicken, ground beef, or cheese ONLY enchiladas topped with traditional chili gravy sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$9.75
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Frio Grill and The Barn
16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Brisket Enchiladas
|$14.95
Slow smoked brisket in corn tortillas with cheese, topped off with our house made red enchilada sauce and served with green chili rice and black beans