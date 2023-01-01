Country fried steaks in Dallas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Frannick's Cafe - Dallas, Georgia

105 Village Walk, Suite 286, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Country Fried Steak Breakfast$11.59
Breaded steak and white pepper gravy
More about Frannick's Cafe - Dallas, Georgia
Item pic

 

Rodney's BBQ

4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Country Fried Steak$11.00
Southern Fried and topped with white or brown gravy
Country Fried Steak w/Gravy$4.00
Country Fried Steak Biscuit w/Gravy$6.00
Our home cooked Biscuit with a piece of Country Fried Steak topped with white gravy
More about Rodney's BBQ

