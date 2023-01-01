Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ribeye steak in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve ribeye steak

Rodney's BBQ

4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$12.00
Fresh Angus Beef Steak topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Ribeye Steak Plate$20.00
Hand cut steak cooked to your desired temperature and topped with Herb infused butter
More about Rodney's BBQ
Kyri's Kookies - 10175 Dallas Acworth Hwy Suite 125

10175 Dallas Acworth Hwy Suite 125, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Ribeye Steak on Amoroso Bread$16.99
with onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese served with gourmet potato chips and red beans and rice and macaroni and cheese
More about Kyri's Kookies - 10175 Dallas Acworth Hwy Suite 125

