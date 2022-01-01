South Dallas BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in South Dallas

Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck

6407 s r l thornton fwy, dallas

Avg 4.9 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Salad
Rib sandwich$12.00
Link Sandwich$10.00
More about Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck
Off the Bone Barbeque image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Off the Bone Tacos$3.99
Your choice of our delicious smoked meats turned into something uniquely Texan, a flour tortilla taco with all the fixings.
Rolls$0.30
Honey Wheat Roll topped w/Honey.
Loaded Baked Potato$9.00
Our perfectly baked potato topped with your choice of any of our meats and your choice of butter, bacon, cheese and green onions. Served with fresh sliced jalapeños.
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
Smokey Joe’s bbq image

 

Smokey Joe’s bbq

6407 South Thornton Freeway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Jamal$20.00
Beans
Link Sandwich$7.00
More about Smokey Joe’s bbq
Off the Bone Catering image

 

Off the Bone Catering

1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rack of Baby Back Ribs$35.00
12/rack
1 lb Smoked Beef Sausage$20.00
1 lb serves 2-4
1 lb Beef Brisket$28.00
1 lb serves 2-4
More about Off the Bone Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Dallas

Brisket

Baby Back Ribs

