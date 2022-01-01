Chicken soup in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve chicken soup
Yardbird
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$8.00
Fresh Cilantro, Fried Tortillas, Cumin Lime Sourcream, Fresh Avocado
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Sd Chicken Soup
|$4.00
|Sd Large Chicken Soup TOGO
|$6.00
|Sd Chicken Soup TOGO
|$4.00
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
|$11.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)
|$7.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips