Chicken soup in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve chicken soup

Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$8.00
Fresh Cilantro, Fried Tortillas, Cumin Lime Sourcream, Fresh Avocado
More about Yardbird
Pho Crimson image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Sd Chicken Soup$4.00
Sd Large Chicken Soup TOGO$6.00
Sd Chicken Soup TOGO$4.00
More about Pho Crimson
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)$11.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)$7.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
More about State and Allen

