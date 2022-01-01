Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Danbury

Danbury restaurants
Danbury restaurants that serve short ribs

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Vietnam

56 Padanaram Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.4 (1196 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short rib Dumplings$10.00
beef congee, scallions.
More about Pho Vietnam
Prime Pub image

 

Prime Pub

2 Nabby Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Short Ribs$30.00
(GF)
celery root puree, roasted root vegetables, celery salad, port wine cause
Short Rib Tater-Tots$17.00
braised short rib, cheddar cheese, horseradish aioli
More about Prime Pub
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Foccacia$18.00
Shredded Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Natural Jus Dipping Sauce
Short Rib Risotto$26.00
Caramelized Onions, Aged Parmesan, Crispy Shiitake Mushrooms
Braised Short Rib Poutine$18.00
Crispy French Fries, Rosemary Gravy, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Scallions
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

