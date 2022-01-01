Short ribs in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve short ribs
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Vietnam
56 Padanaram Rd, Danbury
|Short rib Dumplings
|$10.00
beef congee, scallions.
Prime Pub
2 Nabby Road, Danbury
|Braised Short Ribs
|$30.00
(GF)
celery root puree, roasted root vegetables, celery salad, port wine cause
|Short Rib Tater-Tots
|$17.00
braised short rib, cheddar cheese, horseradish aioli
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
|Short Rib Foccacia
|$18.00
Shredded Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Natural Jus Dipping Sauce
|Short Rib Risotto
|$26.00
Caramelized Onions, Aged Parmesan, Crispy Shiitake Mushrooms
|Braised Short Rib Poutine
|$18.00
Crispy French Fries, Rosemary Gravy, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Scallions