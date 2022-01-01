Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Davis

Davis restaurants
Davis restaurants that serve chicken curry

Tasty Kitchen

335 F st, Davis

Avg 3.6 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken$14.95
咖喱鸡煲
More about Tasty Kitchen
Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I

417 Mace Blvd Ste I, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Curry Puff (3)$11.95
3 pieces of small pie consisting of curry with chicken and potatoes in a deep-fried with cucumber relish.
More about Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I

