Chicken curry in
Davis
/
Davis
/
Chicken Curry
Davis restaurants that serve chicken curry
Tasty Kitchen
335 F st, Davis
Avg 3.6
(584 reviews)
Curry Chicken
$14.95
咖喱鸡煲
More about Tasty Kitchen
Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I
417 Mace Blvd Ste I, Davis
No reviews yet
Thai Chicken Curry Puff (3)
$11.95
3 pieces of small pie consisting of curry with chicken and potatoes in a deep-fried with cucumber relish.
More about Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I
