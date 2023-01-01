Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Dearborn Heights
/
Dearborn Heights
/
Coleslaw
Dearborn Heights restaurants that serve coleslaw
Lava Lounge Too
23300 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.50
More about Lava Lounge Too
SANDWICHES
The Terry Melt
22000 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.7
(201 reviews)
Coleslaw
$1.50
More about The Terry Melt
