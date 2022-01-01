Decatur salad spots you'll love

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Decatur

The Po'Boy Shop image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Po'Boy Shop

1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grouper Po'Boy
Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade
CREATE YOUR OWN Combo Platter - Pick Any 2$15.99
Includes meat/seafood only - does NOT include a Po'Boy
Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade
(substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2)
Shop Fries (Basket)$5.49
Cajun seasoned "fries" - a cross between a steak fry and a chip
More about The Po'Boy Shop
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

410B West Ponce De Leon, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
More about Farm Burger
Fresh to Order image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.7 (6257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
More about Fresh to Order

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Decatur

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Tandoori

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Morrow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston