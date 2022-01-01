Decatur salad spots you'll love
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Po'Boy Shop
1369 Clairmont Rd, Decatur
|Popular items
|Grouper Po'Boy
Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade
|CREATE YOUR OWN Combo Platter - Pick Any 2
|$15.99
Includes meat/seafood only - does NOT include a Po'Boy
Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade
(substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2)
|Shop Fries (Basket)
|$5.49
Cajun seasoned "fries" - a cross between a steak fry and a chip
Farm Burger
410B West Ponce De Leon, Decatur
|Popular items
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Build Your Own Chicken Burger!
|$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
205 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce