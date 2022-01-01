Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve patty melts

The Corner Pub image

 

The Corner Pub

627 E College Ave., Suite D, Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.00
caramelized onion, pepper jack, beef patty, remoulade, butter toasted wheat
The Grove Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Grove Restaurant

2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Old Fashioned Patty Melt$11.50
Folk Art image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Folk Art

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)
Takeout
PATTY MELT$13.99
Certified angus beef patties with caramelized onion, swiss cheese, and thousand island. Comes with a side.
