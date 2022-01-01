Patty melts in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve patty melts
The Corner Pub
627 E College Ave., Suite D, Decatur
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
caramelized onion, pepper jack, beef patty, remoulade, butter toasted wheat
The Grove Restaurant
2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur
|Old Fashioned Patty Melt
|$11.50
Folk Art
174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|PATTY MELT
|$13.99
Certified angus beef patties with caramelized onion, swiss cheese, and thousand island. Comes with a side.