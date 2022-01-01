Sundaes in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve sundaes
More about The Grove Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Grove Restaurant
2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur
|10 Wings
|$15.50
|6 Wings
|$10.50
|Cheesesteak
|$12.50
More about Twain's Brewpub and Billiards
Twain's Brewpub and Billiards
211 E Trinity Pl, Decatur
|Fresh Baked Pretzels
|$8.50
2 soft pretzels, baked in house, with house mustard and beer-queso.
|House Smoked Wings
|$0.00
Rubbed, smoked, fried & sauced! Choose One Sauce. Mild, Hot, Habanero, BBQ, Jerk BBQ, Lime Pepper, Sweet Garlic. served with celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Twain's Classic Wings
|$0.00
Twain's Specialty since 1996. Marinated and fried to perfection. Choose One Sauce. Mild, Hot, Habanero, BBQ, Jerk BBQ, Lime Pepper, Sweet Garlic. served with celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
No Split flavors please.