Vada in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Decatur restaurants that serve vada

Madras Mantra - Decatur

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, Decatur

Dahi Vada* (GF)$7.00
Lentil patties dipped in creamy sweet & sour yogurt
Idly Vada Combo (VGN,GF)$7.00
Steamed rice and lentil cakes and served with deep fried lentils donut served with sambar and chutney.
Medhu Vada* (VGN,GF)$7.00
Crispy golden deep fried patties made of white lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney
Chai Pani - Decatur

406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Vada Pav$10.99
(Order of 2) Spicy potato dumpling fried in curried chickpea batter topped with green & tamarind chutneys. Served on griddled pav with fried chillies. If you know, you know. (vegetarian)
