Vada in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve vada
Madras Mantra - Decatur
2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, Decatur
|Dahi Vada* (GF)
|$7.00
Lentil patties dipped in creamy sweet & sour yogurt
|Idly Vada Combo (VGN,GF)
|$7.00
Steamed rice and lentil cakes and served with deep fried lentils donut served with sambar and chutney.
|Medhu Vada* (VGN,GF)
|$7.00
Crispy golden deep fried patties made of white lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney
Chai Pani - Decatur
406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|Vada Pav
|$10.99
(Order of 2) Spicy potato dumpling fried in curried chickpea batter topped with green & tamarind chutneys. Served on griddled pav with fried chillies. If you know, you know. (vegetarian)