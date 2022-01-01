Cake in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve cake

Wahoo! Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Wahoo! Grill

1042 W College Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$13.00
Two Maryland style lump crab cakes, remoulade sauce
More about Wahoo! Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Caesar Salad

Tandoori

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Morrow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston