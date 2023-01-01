Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tzatziki in Decatur

Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve tzatziki

Kafenio Avondale

2700 E College Ave, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Xtra Tzatziki$0.75
More about Kafenio Avondale
Athens Pizza - 1341 Clairmont Rd.

1341 Clairmont Rd., Decatur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Of TZATZIKI$4.50
EXTRA CUP TZATZIKI$1.25
More about Athens Pizza - 1341 Clairmont Rd.

