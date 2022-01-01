Chili in Deerfield
Deerfield restaurants that serve chili
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Deerfield
Egg Harbor Cafe - Deerfield
740 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
|$0.00
Our special recipe Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
|Gluten-Free Gregg's Chili & Eggs
|$0.00
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.