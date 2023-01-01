Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Del Mar

Del Mar restaurants
Del Mar restaurants that serve chile relleno

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

En Fuego Cantina & Grill

1342 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Avg 3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Chile Rellenos$13.95
A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans
Shredded Chicken Chile Rellenos$14.95
A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans
Seafood Chile Rellenos$14.95
A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans
More about En Fuego Cantina & Grill
El Pueblo Del Mar -

2673 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno side$9.40
More about El Pueblo Del Mar -

