Waffles in Del Mar
Del Mar restaurants that serve waffles
More about Milton's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Chicken and Waffle Benedict
|$19.00
2 poached eggs on a crispy waffle with fried chicken tenders, topped with homemade hollandaise sauce. Choice of potatoes
|Belgian Waffle (until 2pm only)
|$12.00
Homemade fluffy waffle, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm syrup and butter
More about Stratford Court Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stratford Court Cafe
1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar
|Belgian Waffle
|$11.50
Belgian Waffle topped with your choice of toppings and whipped cream.