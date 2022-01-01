Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Del Mar

Go
Del Mar restaurants
Toast

Del Mar restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Waffle Benedict$19.00
2 poached eggs on a crispy waffle with fried chicken tenders, topped with homemade hollandaise sauce. Choice of potatoes
Belgian Waffle (until 2pm only)$12.00
Homemade fluffy waffle, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm syrup and butter
More about Milton's
Stratford Court Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stratford Court Cafe

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$11.50
Belgian Waffle topped with your choice of toppings and whipped cream.
More about Stratford Court Cafe
WestBrew - Del Mar image

 

WestBrew - Del Mar

1435 Camino Del Mar STE D, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Waffle$4.00
More about WestBrew - Del Mar
Strawberry Ricotta Waffle image

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

2683 VIA DE LA VALLE, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Ricotta Waffle$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
More about Earthbar

Browse other tasty dishes in Del Mar

Chicken Salad

Short Ribs

Fish And Chips

Avocado Toast

Mac And Cheese

Cinnamon Rolls

Spinach Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Del Mar to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston