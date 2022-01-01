Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Delaware

Delaware restaurants
Toast

Delaware restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery image

 

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery

13 W William Street, Delaware

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery
Opa Grill & Tavern image

PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Opa Grill & Tavern

18 South Sandusky Street, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jr. Chicken Tenders$5.99
Freshly battered tenders and choice of fries.
More about Opa Grill & Tavern
631547c9-22c8-4fe1-8ec8-421a7a5833c8 image

PIZZA • GRILL

Scoreboard Pub & Grill

6 Troy Road, Delaware

Avg 4.7 (5846 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.95
2 chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Tender Basket$10.95
deep fried chicken tenders with fries and coleslaw, with your choice of sauce
Chicken Fingers$8.95
4 chicken strips deep fried and served with your choice of sauce on the side
More about Scoreboard Pub & Grill
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Payne's Pizza & More

400 W Central Ave, Delaware

Avg 4.2 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$7.75
More about Payne's Pizza & More

