Avocado rolls in
Highland
/
Denver
/
Highland
/
Avocado Rolls
Highland restaurants that serve avocado rolls
SUSHI
SUSHI RONIN
2930 Umatilla St, Denver
Avg 4.4
(830 reviews)
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
$13.00
More about SUSHI RONIN
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2715 17th St, Denver
Avg 4.5
(804 reviews)
Avocado Roll
$8.00
Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
More about Bamboo Sushi
