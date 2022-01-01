Brisket in Highland
Highland restaurants that serve brisket
More about TTW - Highlands - 3300 W 32nd Ave
TTW - Highlands - 3300 W 32nd Ave
3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Brisket Al Vapor
|$6.00
More about el Camino Community Tavern
GRILL
el Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Taco - Brisket
|$5.00
braised brisket with flash-fried potatoes, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapenos, and cilantro.
|Small Brisket
|$4.00
|Brisket Set
|$5.00
set of 5 tacos, deconstructed, with onions/cilantro, and tomatillo on the side.