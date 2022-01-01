Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Highland

Highland restaurants
Highland restaurants that serve brisket

TTW - Highlands image

 

TTW - Highlands - 3300 W 32nd Ave

3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Al Vapor$6.00
More about TTW - Highlands - 3300 W 32nd Ave
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

el Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Taco - Brisket$5.00
braised brisket with flash-fried potatoes, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapenos, and cilantro.
Small Brisket$4.00
Brisket Set$5.00
set of 5 tacos, deconstructed, with onions/cilantro, and tomatillo on the side.
More about el Camino Community Tavern

