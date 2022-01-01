Burritos in Highland
Highland restaurants that serve burritos
My Neighbor Felix
1801 Central Street, Denver
|Hot Iron-Seared Burrito
|$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Cheesesteak Burrito
|$15.50
steak, chili con queso, mexican cheese blend, sauteed onions and poblano peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with guacamole and charred chile sauce
|The Smuggler's Burrito
|$13.50
12" flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, corn salsa, mexican cheese blend, lettuce, and pico, with choice of carnitas, chicken, portobello, or sauteed veggies