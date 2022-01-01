Burritos in Highland

Highland restaurants that serve burritos

Hot Iron-Seared Burrito image

 

My Neighbor Felix

1801 Central Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Iron-Seared Burrito$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
More about My Neighbor Felix
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesesteak Burrito$15.50
steak, chili con queso, mexican cheese blend, sauteed onions and poblano peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with guacamole and charred chile sauce
The Smuggler's Burrito$13.50
12" flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, corn salsa, mexican cheese blend, lettuce, and pico, with choice of carnitas, chicken, portobello, or sauteed veggies
More about El Camino Community Tavern

