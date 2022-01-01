Chicken curry in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Curry Chicken Sammy
|$9.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, coconut curry aioli, cilantro, cashews, golden raisins, cabbage, arugula on toasted sourdough.
|Curry Chicken Salad (1 pint)
|$8.50
One pint of our curry chicken salad. Pulled rotisserie chicken, coconut curry aioli, cilantro, cashews, golden raisins. Gluten Free.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/DTC-Belleview Station
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/DTC-Belleview Station
4919 S Newport St, Denver
|BYO Curry Chicken Salad
|$0.00
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.