Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Southeast

Go
Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Sammy$9.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, coconut curry aioli, cilantro, cashews, golden raisins, cabbage, arugula on toasted sourdough.
Curry Chicken Salad (1 pint)$8.50
One pint of our curry chicken salad. Pulled rotisserie chicken, coconut curry aioli, cilantro, cashews, golden raisins. Gluten Free.
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Item pic

 

Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/DTC-Belleview Station

4919 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Curry Chicken Salad$0.00
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/DTC-Belleview Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Southeast

Carrot Cake

Fish And Chips

Tostadas

Mussels

Steak Tacos

Milkshakes

Chocolate Croissants

Noodle Soup

Map

More near Southeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston