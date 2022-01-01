Chocolate cake in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$39.50
|TRIPLE LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.50
Need we say more!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Chocolate Killer Cake
|$6.95
Large Chocolate cake
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|6 Layer Chocolate Cinnamon Cake
|$8.00
Served wih Cinnamon Ice ceam
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|GF Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
A Decadent Dark Chocolate Flourless Cake. So rich and delicious you will swear it's not Gluten Free!