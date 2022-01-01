Chocolate cake in Southeast

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$39.50
TRIPLE LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.50
Need we say more!
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Killer Cake$6.95
Large Chocolate cake
More about New York Deli News
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6 Layer Chocolate Cinnamon Cake$8.00
Served wih Cinnamon Ice ceam
More about North County
You are ordering from

200 Quebec Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.00
A Decadent Dark Chocolate Flourless Cake. So rich and delicious you will swear it's not Gluten Free!
More about You are ordering from
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE$7.99
Three layer Death by Chocolate cake slice will be served frozen.
To Thaw: Set on counter or in fridge for 30 mins to 1 hour before enjoying.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

