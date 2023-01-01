Hummus in Southeast

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma Shack

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$5.59
traditional garbanzo spread, lemon, garlic and tahini
More about Shawarma Shack
Consumer pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SD Hummus$4.00
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Item pic

 

Byblos Cafe

400 N Corona Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$9.95
Chickpeas blended with Tahini, Lemon juice and Garlic
Small Hummus$3.95
More about Byblos Cafe
The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HUMMUS & CRUDITE PLATE$11.00
More about The Local
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus and Pita Salad$11.25
Spring mix tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette, topped with fried pita chips shmeared with hummus, red pepper basil relish, feta cheese and a pomegranate drizzle.
More about The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
Item pic

 

Esters Virginia Village (S. Holly St)

1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID'S HUMMUS & VEGGIES [V]$6.00
House-made Hummus, Pita Bread, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots
HUMMUS & PITA [V]$12.00
House Hummus, Garlic Pita, Feta, Greek Vegetables, Yogurt Vinaigrette, Paprika, Parsley *HUMMUS CONTAINS HONEY BUT IS OTHERWISE VEGAN*
More about Esters Virginia Village (S. Holly St)

