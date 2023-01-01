Hummus in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve hummus
Shawarma Shack
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Hummus
|$5.59
traditional garbanzo spread, lemon, garlic and tahini
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|SD Hummus
|$4.00
Byblos Cafe
400 N Corona Street, Denver
|Hummus
|$9.95
Chickpeas blended with Tahini, Lemon juice and Garlic
|Small Hummus
|$3.95
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Local
9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|HUMMUS & CRUDITE PLATE
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Hummus and Pita Salad
|$11.25
Spring mix tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette, topped with fried pita chips shmeared with hummus, red pepper basil relish, feta cheese and a pomegranate drizzle.
Esters Virginia Village (S. Holly St)
1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER
|KID'S HUMMUS & VEGGIES [V]
|$6.00
House-made Hummus, Pita Bread, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots
|HUMMUS & PITA [V]
|$12.00
House Hummus, Garlic Pita, Feta, Greek Vegetables, Yogurt Vinaigrette, Paprika, Parsley *HUMMUS CONTAINS HONEY BUT IS OTHERWISE VEGAN*