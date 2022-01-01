Egg sandwiches in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|EGG SALAD SANDWICH RYE
|$13.00
Freshly made egg salad with lettuce and tomato on seeded rye bread
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
6-7 oz fresh Egg Salad on your choice of bread
|Single Fried Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
Cooked Single Egg, American Cheese on Brioche Bun with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham