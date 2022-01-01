Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Southeast

Go
Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EGG SALAD SANDWICH RYE$13.00
Freshly made egg salad with lettuce and tomato on seeded rye bread
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.95
6-7 oz fresh Egg Salad on your choice of bread
Single Fried Egg Sandwich$7.50
Cooked Single Egg, American Cheese on Brioche Bun with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
More about New York Deli News

Browse other tasty dishes in Southeast

Rigatoni

Quesadillas

Italian Salad

Chicken Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Hummus

Chocolate Cheesecake

Lasagna

Map

More near Southeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston