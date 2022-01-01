Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Southwest
/
Denver
/
Southwest
/
Clams
Southwest restaurants that serve clams
Asian Cajun
2400 w alameda, Denver
No reviews yet
Baby Clams
$14.95
Per Pound
More about Asian Cajun
SANDWICHES
Leven Deli Co.
123 West 12th Ave, Denver
Avg 4.7
(1266 reviews)
CLAM CHOWDER
$8.00
CHERRYSTONE CLAMS, BACON, POTATOES, CREAM & HERBS. SERVED WITH SLICE OF LEVEN BREAD
More about Leven Deli Co.
