Italian salad in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve italian salad

Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fancy Italian Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, salami, provolone, kalamata olives, tomato, garbanzo, pepperoncini, served with Italian dressing
FAMILY Fancy Italian Salad$20.00
*Serves 3-4*Mixed greens, salami, provolone, kalamata olives, tomato, garbanzo, pepperoncini, served with Italian dressing
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Knox Pizza and Tap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Knox Pizza and Tap - 100 Knox ct Denver CO 80219

100 Knox ct, Denver

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side House Italian Salad$4.00
House Italian Salad$8.99
Pepperoni, Mozz. Cheese, Blue cheese in dressing cannot substitute
More about Knox Pizza and Tap - 100 Knox ct Denver CO 80219

