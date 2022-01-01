Waffles in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve waffles
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
More about Waffle Brothers
Waffle Brothers
700 East 1st Ave, Denver
|Just Chicken & Waffles
|$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
|Rookie (One Waffle)
|$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter