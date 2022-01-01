Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
EGGS BENEDICT PIZZA$15.00
10” crust with garlic butter, chopped spinach, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese. Baked and 3 poached eggs added and baked again to finish. Topped with hollandaise and chopped spinach.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Lua Brewing image

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$15.00
English muffin, poached egg, hollandaise, ham
served w/ hash browns
More about Lua Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$10.99
Poached eggs, ham, hollandaise sauce, ciabatta bun
More about Gateway Market

