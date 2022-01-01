Egg benedict in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|EGGS BENEDICT PIZZA
|$15.00
10” crust with garlic butter, chopped spinach, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese. Baked and 3 poached eggs added and baked again to finish. Topped with hollandaise and chopped spinach.
More about Lua Brewing
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
English muffin, poached egg, hollandaise, ham
served w/ hash browns