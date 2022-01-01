Huevos rancheros in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.29
A quesadilla with chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.09
A quesadilla with chorizo, Monterey Jack and refried
black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero
sauce and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado
and cheese.