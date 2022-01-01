Mac and cheese in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Pierce Tavern
5135 Main Street, Downers Grove
|BAKED MAC N CHEESE
|$6.00
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE
|$6.50
The Foxtail
5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE
|SHRIMP MAC N CHEESE
|$19.00
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE WITH FRIES
|$8.00
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Mac and Cheese Side
|$5.00
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
Gia Mia
994 WARREN AVE, DOWNERS GROVE
|Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$5.00
|Adult Mac n Cheese
|$13.00