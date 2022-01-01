Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Downers Grove

Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve avocado toast

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Avocado Toast$12.99
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
Avocado Toast$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch image

 

Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch

2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$13.49
Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
More about Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
Gia Mia image

 

Gia Mia

994 WARREN AVE, DOWNERS GROVE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.50
More about Gia Mia
Main pic

 

75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

401 75th Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast with Lox Salmon$18.49
Toasted sourdough lightly drizzled with olive oil, topped with salmon with capers, cucumber, red onion
smashed avocado, herbed ricotta cheese, fresh tomato slices
and sea salt. With two eggs any style.
Avocado Toast$15.49
Toasted sourdough lightly drizzled with olive oil,
topped with smashed avocado, herbed ricotta
cheese, fresh tomato slices and sea salt. With two
eggs any style.
More about 75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
Avocado Toast image

 

Mud and Char

2742 Maple Ave., Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Avocado Toast$7.50
Multi Grain Bread, Half Avocado Sliced with Salt & Pepper, Egg, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Avocado Toast$5.50
Multi Grain Bread, Half Avocado Sliced with Salt & Pepper
More about Mud and Char

