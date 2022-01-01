Avocado toast in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve avocado toast
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
|Avocado Toast
|$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove
|Avocado Toast
|$13.49
Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Avocado Toast with Lox Salmon
|$18.49
Toasted sourdough lightly drizzled with olive oil, topped with salmon with capers, cucumber, red onion
smashed avocado, herbed ricotta cheese, fresh tomato slices
and sea salt. With two eggs any style.
|Avocado Toast
|$15.49
Toasted sourdough lightly drizzled with olive oil,
topped with smashed avocado, herbed ricotta
cheese, fresh tomato slices and sea salt. With two
eggs any style.