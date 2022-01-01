Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Downers Grove

Go
Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monkey Waffle$11.99
Loaded with banana and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce.
Honey Jam Waffle$8.99
Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar.
Waffle Combo$12.99
A Belgian Waffle, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham, or two sausage patties.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Original Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Kid's Waffle Sampler$4.80
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch image

 

Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch

2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweetie Waffle$12.99
Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans
Fruit Waffle$11.99
Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote
The Original Waffle$9.99
More about Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
Main pic

 

75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

401 75th Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey-Jam Waffle$11.49
Golden and crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.
Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or
blueberry compote. 2.79 | Gluten Free 2
Chicken N' Waffle$16.49
Our famous Honey-Jam waffle topped with crispy fried chicken
and two slices of bacon. Served with a side of chipotle syrup.
More about 75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
Original Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

1418 Brook Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

1205 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

