Waffles in Downers Grove

Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Monkey Waffle
|$11.99
Loaded with banana and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce.
|Honey Jam Waffle
|$8.99
Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar.
|Waffle Combo
|$12.99
A Belgian Waffle, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham, or two sausage patties.
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Kid's Waffle Sampler
|$4.80
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove
|Sweetie Waffle
|$12.99
Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans
|Fruit Waffle
|$11.99
Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote
|The Original Waffle
|$9.99
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Honey-Jam Waffle
|$11.49
Golden and crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.
Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or
blueberry compote. 2.79 | Gluten Free 2
|Chicken N' Waffle
|$16.49
Our famous Honey-Jam waffle topped with crispy fried chicken
and two slices of bacon. Served with a side of chipotle syrup.
Egg Harbor Cafe
1418 Brook Drive, Downers Grove
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.