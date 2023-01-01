Monte cristo sandwiches in Downers Grove
Honey Jam Day Cafe
Honey Jam Day Cafe
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Monte Cristo Sandwich
|$15.49
Grilled ham, turkey and Swiss cheese layered between two
slices of thick challah bread, dipped in a sweet batter and
lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.
Honey-Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
Honey-Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Monte Cristo Sandwich
|$15.49
Grilled ham, turkey and Swiss cheese layered between two
slices of thick challah bread, dipped in a sweet batter and
lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.