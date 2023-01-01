Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Monte cristo sandwiches in Downers Grove

Go
Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve monte cristo sandwiches

Item pic

 

Honey Jam Day Cafe

401 75th Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Monte Cristo Sandwich$15.49
Grilled ham, turkey and Swiss cheese layered between two
slices of thick challah bread, dipped in a sweet batter and
lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.
More about Honey Jam Day Cafe
Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monte Cristo Sandwich$15.49
Grilled ham, turkey and Swiss cheese layered between two
slices of thick challah bread, dipped in a sweet batter and
lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

Browse other tasty dishes in Downers Grove

Curry

Chicken Noodles

Lobster Rolls

Teriyaki Salmon

Mango Smoothies

Cheeseburgers

Arugula Salad

Cappuccino

Map

More near Downers Grove to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1575 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston