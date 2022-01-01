Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Doylestown

Doylestown restaurants
Toast

Doylestown restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Poco's

625 N Main St., Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.75
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with shrimp and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Ground Beef Quesadilla$12.50
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Ground Beef and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Poco's
Banner pic

 

Penn Taproom

80 W State St, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheddar Jack, Onion, Tomato
More about Penn Taproom
Uptowne Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Uptowne Deli

1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$9.95
Baked Tortilla Filled with 4 Cheeses and Fresh Veggies. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
More about Uptowne Deli

