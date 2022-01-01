Quesadillas in Doylestown
Doylestown restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Poco's
Poco's
625 N Main St., Doylestown
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.75
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with shrimp and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
|Ground Beef Quesadilla
|$12.50
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Ground Beef and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Penn Taproom
Penn Taproom
80 W State St, Doylestown
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheddar Jack, Onion, Tomato