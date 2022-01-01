Nachos in Doylestown
Doylestown restaurants that serve nachos
Poco's
625 N Main St., Doylestown
|Nachos Acapulco (Single)
|$14.75
Our divine creation of corn tortilla chips laden with shrimp, jack and cheddar cheeses and baked ‘til bubbly.
|Big Cheese Nachos (Single)
|$9.25
Made daily! The freshest and crispiest corn tortilla chips you ever ate, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.
|Ethel & Lucy Nachos (Single)
|$13.75
Corn tortilla chips laden with a mixture of ground beef, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and spices, then crowned with Jack and cheddar cheeses and baked to perfection. Spicy!
Penn Taproom
80 W State St, Doylestown
|Nachos
|$8.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Chedder Jack, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos