Tuna salad in Doylestown

Doylestown restaurants
Doylestown restaurants that serve tuna salad

Villa Capri- PA image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Villa Capri- PA

51 W Court St, Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Salad w/ Sesame-Crusted Tuna & Wasabi-Soy Ginger Vinaigrette (Crispy Fried Wontons)Wonton Strips)$15.00
More about Villa Capri- PA
Banner pic

 

Penn Taproom

80 W State St, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Tuna Salad$16.00
Garden Salad Topped with Sesame Encrusted Tuna Steak, Wasabi Mayo, and Teriyaki Claze
More about Penn Taproom
Uptowne Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Uptowne Deli

1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Salad$10.95
Tossed Salad with Homemade Tuna Salad On Top.
Tuna Salad$9.25
Homemade Tuna Salad. Salt, White Pepper, Celery
More about Uptowne Deli
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lee's Hoagie House

266 S Main Street, Doylestown

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$10.89
KIDS TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$5.69
More about Lee's Hoagie House

