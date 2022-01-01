Tuna salad in Doylestown
Doylestown restaurants that serve tuna salad
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Villa Capri- PA
51 W Court St, Doylestown
|Asian Salad w/ Sesame-Crusted Tuna & Wasabi-Soy Ginger Vinaigrette (Crispy Fried Wontons)Wonton Strips)
|$15.00
Penn Taproom
80 W State St, Doylestown
|Sesame Tuna Salad
|$16.00
Garden Salad Topped with Sesame Encrusted Tuna Steak, Wasabi Mayo, and Teriyaki Claze
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Uptowne Deli
1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown
|Tuna Salad Salad
|$10.95
Tossed Salad with Homemade Tuna Salad On Top.
|Tuna Salad
|$9.25
Homemade Tuna Salad. Salt, White Pepper, Celery