Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Driftwood
/
Driftwood
/
Calamari
Driftwood restaurants that serve calamari
Trattoria Lisina
13308 Ranch to Market Rd. 150, Driftwood
Avg 4.7
(7325 reviews)
CALAMARI FRITTI
$18.00
Fried calamari, pepperoncini maionese & spicy marinara
More about Trattoria Lisina
The Driftwood Bistro
4001 Elder Hill Rd, Driftwood
No reviews yet
Calamari
$15.00
More about The Driftwood Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Driftwood
Quesadillas
More near Driftwood to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(927 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Buda
Avg 5
(16 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Lockhart
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Spicewood
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(927 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(311 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(987 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston