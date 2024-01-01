Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Driftwood

Driftwood restaurants
Driftwood restaurants that serve nachos

Hays City Store - 8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150

8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150, Driftwood

Bean & Cheese Nachos$9.99
Six (6) half-moon chips covered in Bean Dip and our 2-cheese blend (Cheddar & Jack). Served with Sour Cream, house-made Guacamole and Pico de Gallo on the side.
1/2 & 1/2 Nachos$12.99
Six (6) half-moon corn chips nachos (3 Chicken Tinga, 3 Seasoned Ground Beef) covered in Bean Dip, 2-cheese blend (Cheddar & Jack), and Grilled Jalapenos. Served with Sour Cream, house-made Guacamole and Pico de Gallo on the side.
Beef Nachos$13.99
Six (6) half-moon chips covered in Bean Dip, Seasoned Ground Beef, our 2-cheese blend (Cheddar & Jack), and Grilled Jalapenos. Served with Sour Cream, house-made Guacamole and Pico de Gallo on the side.
Desert Door Distillery

211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood

Traditional Nacho (gf/v)$3.75
Crispy Tortilla with Cheddar, Mayacoba Beans (v) and Escabeche $3
Add Wild Boar Chorizo $2
Add Guacamole $2
