Nachos in Driftwood

Hays City Store - 8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150
8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150, Driftwood
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$9.99
Six (6) half-moon chips covered in Bean Dip and our 2-cheese blend (Cheddar & Jack). Served with Sour Cream, house-made Guacamole and Pico de Gallo on the side.
|1/2 & 1/2 Nachos
|$12.99
Six (6) half-moon corn chips nachos (3 Chicken Tinga, 3 Seasoned Ground Beef) covered in Bean Dip, 2-cheese blend (Cheddar & Jack), and Grilled Jalapenos. Served with Sour Cream, house-made Guacamole and Pico de Gallo on the side.
|Beef Nachos
|$13.99
Six (6) half-moon chips covered in Bean Dip, Seasoned Ground Beef, our 2-cheese blend (Cheddar & Jack), and Grilled Jalapenos. Served with Sour Cream, house-made Guacamole and Pico de Gallo on the side.