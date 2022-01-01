Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Dundalk

Dundalk restaurants
Toast

Dundalk restaurants that serve salad wrap

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Big Boyz

3 Shipping Pl, Dundalk

Avg 4.7 (853 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Wrap$11.99
More about Big Boyz
Costas Inn image

 

Costas Inn

4100 NORTH POINT BLVD, DUNDALK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Wrap$8.99
More about Costas Inn

