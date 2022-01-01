Chopped salad in Durango
Durango restaurants that serve chopped salad
Steamworks Brewing Co.
801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO
|Chop Salad
|$10.00
corn kernels, tomatoes, truffled pearl couscous, dried cranberries, pepitas, asiago cheese, arugula, gorgonzola dressing
The Roost
128 E College Dr, Durango
|Southwest Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, green onions, pico de gayo, Southwest Ranch
Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
3101 Main Ave, #5, Durango
|Chop Salad - Half
|$6.00
romaine, seasonal greens, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg
|Chop Salad - Whole
|$11.50
romaine, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg