Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Durango

Go
Durango restaurants
Toast

Durango restaurants that serve chopped salad

Steamworks Brewing Co. image

SMOKED SALMON

Steamworks Brewing Co.

801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO

Avg 4.4 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chop Salad$10.00
corn kernels, tomatoes, truffled pearl couscous, dried cranberries, pepitas, asiago cheese, arugula, gorgonzola dressing
More about Steamworks Brewing Co.
The Roost image

 

The Roost

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, green onions, pico de gayo, Southwest Ranch
More about The Roost
Banner pic

 

Sage - Farm Fresh Eats

3101 Main Ave, #5, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Salad - Half$6.00
romaine, seasonal greens, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg
Chop Salad - Whole$11.50
romaine, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg
More about Sage - Farm Fresh Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Durango

Pizza Steak

Chicken Soup

Chicken Wraps

Mushroom Burgers

Prime Ribs

French Fries

Chicken Enchiladas

Tamales

Map

More near Durango to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston