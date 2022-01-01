Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn dogs in
Durango
/
Durango
/
Corn Dogs
Durango restaurants that serve corn dogs
SMOKED SALMON
Steamworks Brewing Co.
801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO
Avg 4.4
(5172 reviews)
Turkey Corn Dog
$5.00
More about Steamworks Brewing Co.
Carver Brewing Co.
1022 Main Avenue, Durango
No reviews yet
Corn Dog
$6.00
Served with a side of your choice
More about Carver Brewing Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in Durango
Nachos
Garlic Cheese Bread
Stromboli
Salad Bowl
Sausage Rolls
Brisket
Chopped Salad
Shrimp Burritos
More near Durango to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(554 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(870 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(698 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston