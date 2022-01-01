Durham Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Durham

Marco's 530 image

 

Marco's 530

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.00
Housemade Fettuccine & Alfredo Sauce
Spaghetti w/ Marinara & Meatballs$12.00
Our Housemade Spaghetti & Marinara w/ 2 Beef Meatballs
Asian Shrimp Dumplings$11.00
Steamed or Fried w/ Shrimp, Cabbage, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Ginger and Garlic
More about Marco's 530
Mothers & Sons Trattoria image

 

Mothers & Sons Trattoria

107 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham

Avg 4 (441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Squid ink tonnarelli$14.00
Uni butter, NC shrimp, fennel, green onion
Eggplant Parmigiano$22.00
Lightly fried eggplant layered with ricotta cheese and fresh tomato sauce
Baked Potato Gnocchi$13.00
Baked potato gnocchi with gorgonzola fonduta, fall squash, crispy shallots, balsamic
More about Mothers & Sons Trattoria
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons image

 

Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sandwich Combo$13.00
Your choice of sandwich, side dish and drink are all included with this combo.
Alimentari Breakfast Sando$6.00
Choose your Bread, Style of Egg & Cheese; comes with meat of your choice
Tuna Salad$9.00
Tuna Salad made with Capers & Olives, Tomato Conserva, Red Onion Agrodolce, Cacio Caballo Cheese; on House-made Ciabatta
More about Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
Tomato Jake's image

 

Tomato Jake's

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" BYO Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
Specialty Slice$4.35
More about Tomato Jake's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Durham

Burritos

Tacos

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Samosa

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston