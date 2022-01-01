Durham Italian restaurants you'll love
Marco's 530
530 Foster Street, Durham
Popular items
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.00
Housemade Fettuccine & Alfredo Sauce
|Spaghetti w/ Marinara & Meatballs
|$12.00
Our Housemade Spaghetti & Marinara w/ 2 Beef Meatballs
|Asian Shrimp Dumplings
|$11.00
Steamed or Fried w/ Shrimp, Cabbage, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Ginger and Garlic
Mothers & Sons Trattoria
107 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham
Popular items
|Squid ink tonnarelli
|$14.00
Uni butter, NC shrimp, fennel, green onion
|Eggplant Parmigiano
|$22.00
Lightly fried eggplant layered with ricotta cheese and fresh tomato sauce
|Baked Potato Gnocchi
|$13.00
Baked potato gnocchi with gorgonzola fonduta, fall squash, crispy shallots, balsamic
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham
Popular items
|Sandwich Combo
|$13.00
Your choice of sandwich, side dish and drink are all included with this combo.
|Alimentari Breakfast Sando
|$6.00
Choose your Bread, Style of Egg & Cheese; comes with meat of your choice
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Tuna Salad made with Capers & Olives, Tomato Conserva, Red Onion Agrodolce, Cacio Caballo Cheese; on House-made Ciabatta